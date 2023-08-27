Frenkie de Jong got himself on the scoresheet as Barcelona defeated Villarreal 4-3 in a spectacular game.
Gavi headed Barcelona ahead after 12 minutes before De Jong quickly added a second with a fine finish from an attack that the Dutchman started and ended.
Villarreal then fought back with Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth both netting to make it 2-2 at the break. Then in the early stages of the second half, Alejandro Baena put the hosts ahead with a curling strike.
Barcelona hit the post before substitute Ferran Torres made it 3-3 in the 68th minute after some good work by De Jong. Robert Lewandowski was the hero for Barcelona as he restored their lead and won them the three points.
De Jong played the full ninety minutes in the win that moves Barcelona up to 3rd in the table.