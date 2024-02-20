The first leg of the Champions League last 16 clash between PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund ended 1-1 in the Philips Stadion.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Peter Bosz began with Jerdy Schouten in defence ahead of Andre Ramalho while Ibrahim Saibari came into the midfield. For Dortmund, Donyell Malen was fit to start against his former side.
Malik Tillman wasted PSV’s first chance but the better opportunities fell to the visitors and after 20 minutes, Malen found the net via the underside of the bar to put Dortmund ahead.
Johan Bakayoko and Saibari had chances to equalise before the break but they weren’t taken. Joey Veerman was also denied early in the second half.
PSV continued to push and they were awarded a penalty via VAR after a Mats Hummels challenge on Tillman. It appeared the German defender got the ball but a penalty was given and Luuk de Jong made it 1-1.
Marius Wolf almost restored the visitors lead with a spectacular effort while Sergino Dest had a shot just kept out by Alexander Meyer. The game ended 1-1 and is finally poised for the return leg in two weeks.