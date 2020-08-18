According to De Telegraaf, Frenkie de Jong put in a warm word for Alfred Schreuder, who is set to be Ronald Koeman’s assistant at Barcelona.
In the next 24 hours, Koeman is set to be appointed as the new head coach of Barcelona, and will take Alfred Schreuder with him as his assistant.
According to De Telegraaf, Frenkie de Jong put in a warm recommendation for his former Ajax assistant.
The two worked well during their time together in Amsterdam, with Ajax winning the league title and also reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League during the 18/19 season.