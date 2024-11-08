Frenkie de Jong has been named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League ties with Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Barcelona midfielder missed the Euros and the Nations League campaign so far but has returned from injury in recent weeks.
Ronald Koeman has handed him a recall for the upcoming games, while PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang and Ajax defender Devyne Rensch are also involved.
Koeman’s squad has been hit by injuries with Nathan Ake, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Noa Lang and Micky van de Ven among those unavailable.
Netherlands face Hungary on the 16th of November with the tie with Bosnia and Herzegovina three days later.