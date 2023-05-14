Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona sealed the La Liga title on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Espanyol.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
A win was all that was needed on Sunday for Barcelona to clinch the La Liga title and they got that comfortably against Espanyol.
Robert Lewandowski scored twice, while Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde also netted for Barcelona. Javi Puado and Joselu pulled back consolations before the end for Espanyol but Barcelona could not be stopped.
Frenkie de Jong played the full game and provided an excellent assist for his side’s fourth goal.
For the midfielder, it is his first league title with Barcelona and his third trophy overall at the club. He also won one league title with Ajax back in 2019.