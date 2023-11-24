Frenkie de Jong is set to make his return from injury this weekend as Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano.
The Dutch international has been out for months with an ankle issue and missed the last four Netherlands internationals.
However, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has now confirmed at his press conference on Friday that De Jong is ready to return this weekend.
He said, “Frenkie trained at full strength. He feels very good and is ready to play. We have been affected by his absence, he is a very important player.”
De Jong’s return is a big boost for Barcelona, who are currently sitting third in La Liga.