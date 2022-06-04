Frenkie de Jong is comfortable in his position with the Dutch national team and he admitted it suits him better than his role with Barcelona.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Jong was one of the standouts on Friday evening as Netherlands swept aside Belgium 4-1 in their opening UEFA Nations League ties.
After the game, De Jong spoke to NOS about his role compared to at Barcelona, “Of course I play in a completely different way for the Dutch national team than for Barcelona. I think this suits me a lot better.”
De Jong wants to be the one to receive the ball from the defence, “I like it when I am one of the first points of contact in midfield from the defense.”
The midfielder wants to build on the performance against Belgium, “When you beat a big country, then comes the euphoria and that’s just fun. We just have to keep going, work hard and ensure that we appear at the World Cup as well as possible. We have a very good team, but it’s not like we’re suddenly a favorite for the World Cup after this game. If we do everything right, carry out our tasks and are in a bit of shape, then we have a very strong team.”