Luuk de Jong was happy to net his first Barcelona goal in their 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.
The striker has been criticised since he joined Barcelona from Sevilla on deadline day but he found the net in the 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday.
After the game. he spoke with the Spanish media and said, “It’s a very special feeling to score my first.”
De Jong praised Sergino Dest for his assist, “Dest’s assist was perfect. I have a good relationship with him, we speak the same language. I also feel that confidence with the rest of the players.”
The striker was pleased with the performance, “If you’re a striker, of course, you want to score, but you have to see what’s best for the team. I think we played well. We put a lot of pressure and created a lot of chances. My goal was important because you saw that Levante lost hope for a good result. That’s also what we wanted: to dominate and score the goals quickly. It was a good game.”