Frenkie de Jong will be a doubt for the upcoming Netherlands internationals after coming off at half-time of Barcelona’s clash with Real Sociedad on Sunday.
The midfielder is only just back from a long-term injury and was named in the Netherlands squad by Ronald Koeman on Friday.
However, his participation is now in doubt after he came off at half-time of Barcelona’s clash with Real Sociedad. De Jong seemed to suffer an injury during the half but then played on until the break.
It is unclear how serious the injury will be and whether Koeman will have to call up a replacement. The squad is set to get together on Monday for the upcoming Nations League games.