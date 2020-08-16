Frenkie de Jong is reportedly one of only four Barcelona players that are not available for transfer this summer.
After the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Friday, Barcelona are set for a summer squad overhaul.
The club do not have any money so will be looking to raise funds by selling a number of players, while swap deals could also be on the cards.
According to Sport, Frenkie de Jong is not available for transfer this summer, along with Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet. Every other player is being made available.
Quique Setien is also set to be sacked by the club with Ronald Koeman again being linked with the Barcelona manager position.