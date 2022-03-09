Frenkie de Jong has admitted he would be happy to see Noussair Mazraoui join him at Barcelona in the summer.
Mazraoui is out of contract with Ajax in the summer and the right-back has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, where he could team up with Frenkie de Jong.
The midfielder was asked about the possible arrival of his former Ajax teammate at his press conference on Wednesday and he said, “Mazraoui is a very good player, with many qualities. I just don’t know if he’s coming to us yet.
“If we can strengthen after this season, we can compete again for all the trophies. For new players, the time is always right to come to Barcelona. Barça is still one of the best clubs in the world, where you can really enjoy the way we play.”