Emmen’s chances of survival took another boost on Sunday as they defeated Heracles Almelo 3-1 thanks to a hattrick from striker Michael de Leeuw.
Emmen looked on their way down after their 1-0 loss to RKC Waalwijk on the 12th of February, but since then Dick Lukkien’s side have won four and drawn three of their next seven games.
On Sunday, Emmen faced Heracles Almelo knowing a win would move them above VVV into 16th spot and within a point of safety. Emmen had the better of the first half but Jari Vlak hit the bar and post as the game remained goalless.
In the 58th minute, Emmen were awarded a spot kick after a foul by Noah Fadiga and Michael de Leeuw made it 1-0. It remained that way until ten minutes before the end, when Emmen goalkeeper Michael Verrips conceded a penalty, which Rai Vloet netted for Heracles.
A minute before the end, De Leeuw made it 2-1 with a great finish after controlling a long ball wonderfully. The striker then completed his hattrick in injury time to seal a vital three points for the hosts.
Emmen are now 16th and one point behind Willem II, while Heracles are 8th.