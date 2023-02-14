Bayern Munich took a big step toward the next round of the Champions League after they defeated Paris Saint Germain 1-0 in Paris on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Matthijs de Ligt was in the centre of the Bayern Munich defence from the start in Paris and he faced off against Lionel Messi and Neymar, but Kylian Mbappe was only on the bench.
Bayern Munich kept the hosts at bay and in the 53rd minute, Kingsley Coman struck against his former side to give the German giants the lead.
Mbappe then came on and he got the ball in the net twice before the end, only for both to be disallowed. At the other end, Maxim Choupo-Moting hit the post as Bayern Munich threatened a second.
Ryan Gravenberch came on for the last few minutes and he helped Bayern see out the victory despite a red card for Benjamin Pavard. In two weeks time, the teams will meet again in Munich.