Matthijs de Ligt scored his first league goal of the season and gave an assist as Juventus defeated Parma 3-1.
It has been an eventful week for Juventus, who were one of the clubs looking to create the Super League, which came crashing down on Tuesday.
Juventus returned to the pitch on Wednesday and they were given a scare by Parma as Gaston Brugman opened the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute. However, Juventus quickly equalised as De Ligt assisted Alex Sandro to score in the 43rd minute.
Sandro then made it 2-1 in the 47th minute before De Ligt sealed the victory with a header from a corner. It was the Dutch international’s first league goal of the campaign.
The win means Juventus are third and now one point behind AC Milan, who dropped points earlier in the day.