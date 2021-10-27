Matthijs de Ligt played his 250th game as a professional but Juventus fell to a 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Ligt was back in the Juventus starting line-up on Wednesday as he made his 250th appearance as a professional football, despite only being 22-years-old.
However, it was not a match for De Ligt to remember as his Juventus side slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo.
Davide Frattesi gave the visitors the lead before the break before Weston McKennie headed in from a free kick to make it 1-1 in the second half. The game was heading for a draw but Maxime López netted a last-minute winner.
Juventus are now 7th in Serie A and 13 points behind leaders AC Milan.