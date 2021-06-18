Matthijs de Ligt will analyse Marco van Basten’s criticism of his performance during Netherlands 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday.
Van Basten told NOS after Netherlands win, “De Ligt is the central defender. He is the guard of the defence.
“He has to lead a lot more. You have to assert yourself, lead the defence. But he goes after his man and leaves a gaping hole. Those are things… He went to Italy to learn how to defend, but I think that he hasn’t learned much there yet. These are the moments that matter.”
The criticism was harsh from the Netherlands legend, but De Ligt will take on the comments and look back at his performance.
De Ligt told the press conference on Friday, “Yes, I also received Marco van Basten’s criticism of me. You do something with that, he is not the first to criticise. He knows Serie A, knows how to defend there. I am happy with it, if someone like Mr Van Basten says something, you go and see what he means.”
“He also talks about communication. We are really working on that, but of course we can always do better.”
Wow! The level of maturity is astonishing
He is so humble, I love De Ligt