Matthijs de Ligt saw red as Juventus came back from 3-1 down to defeat AS Roma 4-3 in a thrilling tie on Sunday.
De Ligt started the clash in the Italian capital but Rick Karsdorp was missing for Roma due to suspension.
Tammy Abraham opened the scoring in the 11th minute but Paulo Dybala made it 1-1 shortly afterward. That is how the match stayed until the 48th minute when Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave the hosts the lead, and it seemed Roma would ease to victory when Lorenzo Pellegrini added their third with a free-kick following a De Ligt handball.
However, Jose Mourinho’s side fell apart with Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, and Mattia de Sciglio all scoring within seven minutes to make it 4-3 to Juventus.
In the 81st minute, De Ligt handled in the box leading to not only a Roma penalty but also a red card for the Dutchman. However, Pellegrini saw his penalty saved and Juventus held on to record a victory.
The victory means Juventus are now fifth in the table, while AS Roma are 8th.