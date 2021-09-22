Matthijs de Ligt was the match-winner for Juventus in their 3-2 victory over Spezia.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Juventus have had a poor start to the season with no wins coming in their four opening Serie A games. Once again they had trouble with Spezia on Wednesday evening.
Moise Kean had given Juventus the lead but goals from Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste turned the game on its head. Federico Chiesa equalised for Juventus in the 66th minute,
Then in the 72nd minute, Matthijs de Ligt proved to be the Juventus hero as his goal from a corner proved to be the winner. It earns Juventus their first win of the league campaign.