Matthijs de Ligt admits it would be a dream for him to captain Juventus in the future.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The centre-back has been put forward by Tuttosport as one of the future candidates to captain the Old Lady.
In conversation with Sky Italia, De Ligt said, “For me, it is an honor to play for Juventus and it will be an even greater honor to be captain. A dream. But that’s not important now.
“We have four captains in the team (Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluigi Buffon, and Alex Sandro), Who have a lot of experience and who have been playing here for years. The most important thing for me is to play well and help the team. The coach then decides who will be the captain, but that is not my goal at the moment.”
A goal for De Ligt at the moment is to score more goals, “Scoring is also one of my qualities and I am not happy that I have only scored one goal this season. I definitely want to improve myself.”