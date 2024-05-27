Marten de Roon has confirmed that he will not play in the European Championships after sustaining an injury.
The midfielder sustained an injury during Atalanta’s Coppa Italia defeat to Juventus and he missed the Europa League final.
De Roon has now confirmed on social media that he will not be fit for the European Championships. Ronald Koeman named him in the provisional Netherlands squad but that was in hope that he would recover.
On X, he wrote, “I can’t imagine I’ve had a week in my career, or in my life, that has had so many ups and downs. Lost the Coppa Italia, couldn’t play the final, win the Europa League. In that last euphoric state, I spent a lot of time with the medical staff: it turns out I can’t play the Euros.
“I will get over it, I will watch the squad and my friends as a fan, but for now it’s a very tough day. Hup Holland, hup🧡”
The 33-year-old has 42 caps for the Netherlands, scoring once.