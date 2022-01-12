Inter Milan has won the Supercoppa Italiana after an extra-time 2-1 victory over Juventus.
Juventus went into the clash without the suspended Matthijs de Ligt, but both Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij were in the Inter Milan line-up.
Weston McKennie made it 1-0 for the Turin side in the 25th minute, but Inter quickly equalised with a Lautaro Martinez penalty.
Dumfries almost won it for Inter in normal time but the right-back headed just wide before he was substituted in the 89th minute. De Vrij remained on the pitch for the full 120 minutes and saw Alexis Sanchez net a last second winner for his side.
Inter take the first cup of the season and they are currently sitting top of the table.