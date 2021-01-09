According to Voetbal International, Queens Park Rangers will sign Hull City’s Dutch Centre-back Jordy De Wijs on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.
The 25-year-old was close to leaving Hull City in the summer after their relegation to League One, but a move to LA Galaxy fell through.
VI is now reporting that De Wijs will swap League One for the Championship with a loan move to QPR set to be completed.
The centre-back came through the PSV academy but couldn’t break into the first team and moved to Hull City via two loan moves at Excesior. After two-and-a-half year at Hull he moves on.