Dani de Wit scored a 90th minute winner as AZ Alkmaar came from behind to defeat Fortuna Sittard 2-1.
AZ Alkmaar started the game strongly but it was Fortuna who struck first with Iñigo Córdoba latching onto a poor pass before racing through the visitors defence and slotting the ball past Mathew Ryan.
Before the break, Vangelis Pavlidis had a goal disallowed for offside as AZ struggled to create chances. In the 63rd minute, Pavlidis did equalise after an error from Fortuna goalkeeper Michael Verrips.
AZ then looked for the winner with Myron van Brederode hitting the crossbar. The woodwork also denied Justin Lonwijk and Kaj Sierhuis at the other end and it seemed the the game was heading for a draw.
However, in the 90th minute, Dani de wit netted the winner with a controlled finish after a knock-down in the box.
AZ Alkmaar will keep hold of fourth spot this weekend while Fortuna Sittard is in 13th.