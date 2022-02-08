Donny van de Beek made his Everton debut on Tuesday evening but could not prevent a 3-1 loss at Newcastle United.
Van de Beek joined Everton in January on loan from Manchester United as he looked for more regular playing time. However, he was only on the bench for the visit to Newcastle United on Tuesday.
He watched his teammates take the lead through Jamaal Lascelles own goal, but that only lasted a minute before Mason Holgate also netted an own goal to make it 1-1.
Newcastle United took the lead in the 56th minute through Ryan Fraser before van de Beek was brought on with thirty minutes to go. The Dutchman was unable to turn the game and Newcastle sealed the victory with an excellent free-kick by Kieran Trippier.
Van de Beek’s new side are now only three points off the bottom three in 16th.