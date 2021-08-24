Stefano Denswil has left Bologna to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal.
The 28-year-old came through the Ajax academy and then joined Club Brugge before leaving for Bologna in the summer of 2019. He then returned to Club Brugge on loan last season and helped the club win the league title.
Denswil’s chances of playing time with Bologna were slim and the club has now allowed the centre-back to leave on loan again. This time he has joined the Turkish side Trabzonspor.
Denswil’s deal with Bologna expires next summer so he will be a free agent after his loan with Trabzonspor expires.