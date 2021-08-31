Feyenoord have completed the signing of Cyriel Dessers on loan from RC Genk, while Ridgeciano Haps has departed for Italy.
Feyenoord had already announced the loan signing of Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson and they followed that up with a new striker. Cyriel Dessers joins on loan from Genk as the replacement for Robert Bozenik.
The 26-year-old started his career in Belgium with OH Leuven and Sporting Lokeren before making the move to NAC Breda in 2016. He then had spells with Utrecht and Heracles Almelo before moving to Genk.
Wouter Burger was not the only player to depart Rotterdam on Tuesday with Ridgeciano Haps leaving for Italian Serie A side Venezia. The 28-year-old left-back joined Feyenoord from AZ Alkmaar back in 2017 for around €6 million and he made 100 appearances for the club. However, this season, Tyrell Malacia was the undoubted starter at left-back.