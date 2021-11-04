Feyenoord are on the brink of reaching the last 16 of the Europa Conference League after a 2-1 victory over 9-man Union Berlin.
Two weeks ago, Feyenoord defeated the Bundesliga 3-1 in De Kuip but in Germany, Arne Slot was without the injured Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Fredrik Aursnes came into the eleven.
After only fifteen minutes, Feyenoord had the lead with Luis Sinisterra netting on the rebound after Bryan Linssen had hit the post.
The home side then took the initiative and the equaliser came just before the break with Christopher Trimmel scoring a lovely goal.
Both sides exchanged chances in the second half with Union Berlin looking dangerous through their speedy attackers, while Justin Bijlow had a good game in the Feyenoord goal. Slot brought on Cyriel Dessers, and just like in the game against Sparta at the weekend, the striker netted the winning goal. Dessers scored into an empty net after a terrible mistake from goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.
The home side finished the game with nine men as both Trimmel and Cedric Teuchert saw red just before the end.
Feyenoord are now four points clear at the top of the group and can seal their place in the next round with a point from their next two games.