Cyriel Dessers scored in the 92nd minute as Feyenoord defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 in the Rotterdam derby.
Feyenoord began with their strongest eleven after a week of rest, while Sparta Rotterdam boosted their confidence with a 2-0 win over GVVV.
Sparta went close first with a long-range effort from Bryan Smeets, which did not fool Justin Bijlow. Then at the other end, Sparta goalkeeper Maduka Okoye denied Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Luis Sinisterra.
Early in the second half, Bryan Linssen had the chance to put Feyenoord ahead but once against Okoye was in the way.
Feyenoord continued to push for the winner, while Sven Mijnans had a rare chance for Sparta but could only fire wide.
The game was heading for a 0-0 draw but in the 92nd minute, Cyriel Dessers proved to be the matchwinner for Feyenoord. His strike into the far corner was finally enough to beat Okoye.
Feyenoord sits third with the victory and now four points behind Ajax. Sparta Rotterdam are 17th.