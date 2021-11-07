Cyriel Dessers was once again the hero for Feyenoord as they defeated AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in De Kuip.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord once again lined up with Fredrik Aursnes in the starting eleven, while AZ Alkmaar stuck with the same eleven that defeat Cluj in midweek.
Bryan Linssen had a great chance to net early on when he raced through on goal but he was denied by Peter Vindahl Jensen. Luis Sinisterra then hit the post for the hosts.
AZ were sloppy and they were lucky that Feyenoord did not take their chances in a dominant first half display. Just before the break, the game had to be halted when fans threw plastic cups and cans onto the pitch.
Linssen had the ball in the net for Feyenoord early in the second half but was flagged offside. At the other end, Justin Bijlow was called into action to deny Jesper Karlsson.
Cyriel Dessers came off the bench in the 82nd minute, and just like the clash against Sparta last weekend, the striker scored the winner in stoppage time.
Feyenoord are third in the table after the victory, while AZ Alkmaar are down in 11th.