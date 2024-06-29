PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Sergino Dest on a four-year deal.
The right-back spent the season on loan with PSV from Barcelona but the club decided against using the option to make it permanent due to a serious injury suffered towards the end of the campaign.
However, PSV have now managed to sign Dest on a free transfer after Barcelona agreed to let him go. They have stipulated a sell on fee though.
Dest made 37 appearances at PSV last season, scoring twice, before he suffered the cruciate injury.
Dest told the PSV website, “I got to know the club as incredibly warm, like I’ve never experienced anywhere. Those are important aspects for someone in my situation and gives me confidence that I can rehabilitate well here. “