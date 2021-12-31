According to Voetbal International, Mark Diemers will leave Feyenoord to sign for Hannover 96.
The club from the second division of Germany has made an approach to Feyenoord and wants to sign Diemers on loan until the end of the season.
VI adds that Diemers is keen on the move and he has already visited the club, despite Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot’s desire to keep the midfielder.
Diemers has had fitness issues this season and has only made two Eredivisie appearances.