Kevin Diks believes his Copenhagen side is favourites for their Champions League clash with Manchester United on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The former Feyenoord and Vitesse Arnhem centre-back is set to start at the back for Copenhagen in their game with Man Utd on Tuesday. Diks performed well two weeks ago in the narrow 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.
Speaking to Tipsbladet, Diks said, “If we have the fans behind us, we are the favourite.
‘I’m not saying we’re always favorites against Man Utd, but look what we showed against them. We are in good shape. With our game plan we can make it difficult for everyone in our own stadium. This Man Utd is not at the level of the Man Utd under Ferguson and that has been the case for years. Rebuilding a team takes a long time, which is reflected in the results. This match is a match in itself.”