Feyenoord denies Super League ... Feyenoord has strongly denied claims that they have agreed to ...

Almere City come from behind t... Almere City has climbed to 11th in the Eredivisie after ...

Dilrosun departs Feyenoord for... Javairo Dilrosun has completed his move from Feyenoord to Mexican ...

Stoke City confirms Manhoef ar... Stoke City has announced the signing of Vitesse Arnhem winger ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Odgaard departs AZ but Zeefuik... Jens Odgaard has moved from AZ Alkmaar to Bologna on ...

PSV sign Burnley defender but ... PSV Eindhoven has signed Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan ...