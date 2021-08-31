Javairo Dilrosun was on the move on deadline day as he left Hertha Berlin to join Bordeaux on loan with an option to buy.
The 23-year-old joined Hertha Berlin from Manchester City back in 2018, but he did not make a big impression with the German side.
Dilrosun has now been allowed to leave Berlin on deadline day to join Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux, on loan until the end of the season.
The Netherlands international will be hoping to make a big impression in France, where a number of Dutch talents including Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert, Mitchell van Bergen and Pablo Rosario all moved this summer.