Vitesse Arnhem captain Danilho Doekhi has confirmed that Rangers are following him closely but they are not the only club hoping to sign the defender.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Doekhi has only six months left on his contract in Arnhem and has been linked with a move to Rangers, who are now coached by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
Speaking to Omroep Gelderland, the centre-back was asked about the interest from Scotland and said, “They do follow me, but there are several clubs.”
Doekhi is not focused on a January transfer, “The fans don’t have to worry about me leaving yet. But there are certainly things that you can philosophize about yourself. To my knowledge, there has not yet been a club that has reported to Vitesse. And I myself have been not so much thinking of a winter transfer, but again of a departure in the summer.”
Doekhi is open to offers though, “When a big club comes up with a good plan, it’s difficult to say ‘no’. So it also depends on that. Especially in this world, you have to take everything into account. You know that things can change very quickly. I now just assume that I will still play football at Vitesse for the next six months.”