Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic was confronted with the rumours that he could be replaced by Erik ten Hag on Saturday.
There were rumours last week that should Erik ten Hag be sacked by Manchester United he was being lined up by Borussia Dortmund.
Current Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is under pressure after a poor start to the campaign and Sky Germany asked him about the rumours following a 1-1 draw with Augsburg.
He said, “Yes, congratulations.
“I have no influence on questions I am asked or what people think of me. I can only influence how I deal with it.”
Ten Hag leads Manchester United into a tough away tie with Liverpool on Sunday. The pressure on the former Ajax boss will increase with another defeat.