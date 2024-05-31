Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic is surprised by Ronald Koeman’s decision to leave Ian Maatsen out of his Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The left-back is currently preparing to star in the Champions League final on Saturday against Real Madrid but Maatsen will not be part of the Netherlands squad at the Euros.
Ronald Koeman explained at his press conference that he prefers Daley Blind, Micky Van de Ven and Nathan Ake for the left-back spot.
Speaking at his press conference, Terzic said, I read it. I was very, very surprised.
”He is the best left-back in the Bundesliga.
“From the outside, I don’t quite understand the decision to leave him at home. The national coach will have his reasons for it, but it can’t be because of his form.”