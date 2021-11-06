Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has admitted that Donyell Malen is having some problems since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven.
The 22-year-old made the move to Germany in the summer but so far has only scored one goal in 865 minutes of action. Malen has also lost his place in the starting eleven, despite the injury to Erling Haaland.
Speaking ahead of Dortmund’s clash with RB Leipzig, Rose said, “Donyell still has adjustment problems.
“In the beginning, he was not very fit, then he recovered and scored against Sporting Portugal in the Champions League. That was very important to us, he has an important role in the team. He is not yet able to assert himself sufficiently in one-on-one situations, he is not yet able to use his power and speed. We are working on that.”
A starting spot is not guaranteed and Malen needs to prove himself, “Donyell has to prove that he can achieve a high level for a longer period of time. He has our full support.”