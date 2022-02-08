According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund are hoping to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.
The Moroccan full-back is out of contract in the summer and is set to leave Ajax on a free transfer. This has alerted a number of clubs to his availability.
Borussia Dortmund has already announced a deal to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule for free in the summer, and BILD is reporting that the club is now hoping to bring in Mazraoui.
However, Borussia Dortmund will face stiff competition for the Ajax star with Barcelona also circling the 24-year-old, who will be free to speak with interested clubs.