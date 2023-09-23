Bas Dost provided a goal and an assist as NEC Nijmegen defeated Utrecht 3-0 on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ron Jans won on his debut as Utrecht coach last week but this performance in Nijmegen shows that he still has plenty of work to do with his side.
After 30 minutes, NEC lost goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to injury but they took the lead almost immediately after he left the field. Dirk Proper finished after Dost headed the ball into his path.
Three minutes later, NEC doubled their lead as Bart van Rooij set up Magnus Mattsson to net from close range.
In the second half, Mark van der Maarel fouled Rober Gonzaléz and Dost added a third from the penalty spot.
Victor Jensen hit the post for Utrecht, while Isac Lidberg also went close with two headers, but NEC held out for the victory.
NEC climbs to 8th while Utrecht is down in 16th.