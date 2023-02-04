Anastasios Douvikas scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Utrecht defeated Heerenveen 1-0 on Saturday evening.
Sydney van Hooijdonk was once again the first striker for Heerenveen following the departure of Amin Sarr and he had the biggest opportunities of a disappointing first half. However, the striker was denied by Vasilios Barkas before heading wide shortly afterwards.
Shortly after the break, Heerenveen were dealt a blow with new signing Jeffrey Bruma going off injured. Utrecht were then awarded a penalty in the 68th minute after Othmane Boussaid went over the leg of Antoine Colassin. Douvikas calmly made it 1-0.
Can Bozdogan, Sander van de Streek and Taylor Booth then all missed chances to kill the game, but Heerenveen could not punish them. Ché Nunnely did have the ball in the net on his Heerenveen debut but he was offside.
The win means Utrecht (7th) is now six points clear of Heerenveen (8th) in the table.