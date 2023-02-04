Douvikas penalty enough for Ut... Anastasios Douvikas scored the only goal of the game from ...

Feyenoord suffer Bijlow blow Feyenoord will be without Justin Bijlow for a period of ...

AZ held by 10-man Volendam AZ Alkmaar were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man ...

Wieffer not yet thinking of Ne... Mats Wieffer is gaining praise for his Feyenoord performances but ...

Fledderus departs Groningen Mark-Jan Fledderus is no longer the technical director of Groningen. Follow ...

Fortuna and Sparta share point... Friday's Eredivisie clash was no spectacle as Fortuna Sittard and ...