Gabriel Misehouy came off the bench to earn Girona a 1-1 draw against Real Betis on his La Liga debut.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The former Ajax youngster started on the bench for Girona alongside Donny van den Beek while Daley Blind started.
Real Betis took the lead through Marc Barta but Misehouy made himself a hero in the second half. After coming on in the 72nd minute, he scored a minute later to earn his new side a point in their league opener.
An exciting start to his career in Girona for Misehouy, while van de Beek will have been disappointed to remain on the bench for the full game.