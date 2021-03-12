According to Voetbal International, FC Twente goalkeeper Joel Drommel has reached a personal agreement to sign for PSV Eindhoven in the summer.
The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to PSV Eindhoven for weeks and the deal is now expected to be completed this weekend.
Drommel is coming to the end of his contract in Enschede, but Twente are set to use an option to extend it by a year. That means PSV will have to pay a fee for the goalkeeper, which is expected to be €3.5 million.
Drommel’s arrival is set to spell the end of Yvon Mvogo’s time in Eindhoven, with reports stating that PSV will send him back to RB Leipzig in the summer, despite having an agreement on a two-year loan deal.
Lars Unnerstall has already made the move to FC Twente from PSV Eindhoven to replace Drommel, who was also linked with Ajax.