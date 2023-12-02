Ferdy Druijf came off the bench to score a hattrick as PEC Zwolle defeated a sorry Volendam side 5-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been a difficult week off the pitch for Volendam with technical manager Wim Jonk and his team announcing that they are resigning. Head coach Matthias Kohler is also expected to leave.
The game was a distraction for the hosts, who managed to keep the game at 0-0 until the break. There were few moments of excitement but in the second half, PEC Zwolle ran away with it.
Ody Velanas latched onto an excellent pass from Younes Namli after 59 minutes and he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Mio Backhaus. Druijf then doubled the lead three minutes later after a low strike.
Druijf then headed in a third which led to an exit for many of the home crowd. Lennart Thy got himself on the scoresheet with ten minutes later before Druijf completed his hattrick to make it 5-0 at the end.
PEC Zwolle climbs to 8th with the win while Volendam are 17th.