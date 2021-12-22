Denzel Dumfries scored the only goal of the game as Internazionale defeated Torino 1-0.
Dumfries went into the game in good form, having scored twice in Inter’s last three league games.
The Netherlands international continued that form on Wednesday as he scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 victory over Torino. After 30 minutes, the right-back fired low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
The victory keeps Inter at the top of the table, while Dumfries now has three goals and two assists in 16 league appearances.