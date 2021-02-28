Denzel Dumfries has explained why he had an angry altercation with Dusan Tadic during and after PSV’s 1-1 draw with Ajax.
After Dusan Tadic had equalised for Ajax with a last minute penalty, there were angry exchanges with Dumfries, which continued after the final whistle.
An angry Dumfries told ESPN, “I don’t want to point the finger right now, but you shouldn’t talk about my mother. I do not appreciate that and you just should not do that, it does not belong on the football field or next to it.
“If you call me names, I’m fine with it. But don’t say things like that.”
Dumfries admitted that things can get angry on the pitch, “That’s part of a match like that, where you play on the edge and try to get each other out of the match. We are men among ourselves, that is part of it. We try to do everything we can, not in a dirty way, but you shouldn’t shy away from the duel.”
Dumfries was frustrated that PSV did not win the game, “Yes, of course it is frustrating. You think you make 2-0, that the game is over. In the end it is just a shame, it is the same as Thursday. It’s just frustrating, it hurts that things go wrong again in the last minute.”