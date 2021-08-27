With five Dutch clubs all in European group-stage action for the first time since 2008, the draws featuring PSV, AZ, Vitesse and Feyenoord threw up some fascinating ties to come this Autumn in the Europa League and Europa Conference League.
- by Michael Statham
In the Europa League, PSV will meet Austrians Sturm Graz, Spanish side Real Sociedad, and Myron Boadu’s new club Monaco from Ligue Un.
Three Dutch clubs were represented in the new Europa Conference League. Vitesse made it through the qualifiers in exciting fashion yesterday evening, and were rewarded with a fascinating group including Tottenham from England, Stade Rennais of France, and Slovenian side NS Mura.
Feyenoord drew tough-looking German outfit Union Berlin in their group, along with Czechs Slavia Praha and Israelians Maccabi Haifa.
AZ are top seed in their group, and they will meet Cluj of Romania, Czechs Jablonec, and Randers from Denmark.