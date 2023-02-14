According to reports in Scotland, Ruud Brood is a candidate to become the new head coach of Aberdeen.
According to the Daily Record, Brood is now a top candidate for the Aberdeen position and they say bookmakers have been taking a lot of bets for the Dutchman to be appointed.
Brood left ADO Den Haag last year and the 60-year-old has previously coached NAC Breda, NEC Nijmegen, Roda JC, RKC Waalwijk, Heracles Almelo and Helmond Sport. He was also an assistant coach with PSV Eindhoven.
Aberdeen are currently seventh in the Scottish Premiership and they have two Dutch goalkeepers in their squad. Kelle Roos and Jay Gorter is on loan from Ajax.