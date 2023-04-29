Thijs Dallinga scored twice as Toulouse defeated Nantes 5-1 to win the Coupe de France on Saturday evening.
Dallinga, Stijn Spierings and Branco van den Boomen all started the cup final clash and all three Dutchmen contributed to an extraordinary first half for Toulouse.
After only four minutes, Van den Boomen had set up Logan Costa to make it 1-0. Six minutes later, Spierings also set up the defender to double the lead.
Dallinga then got through on goal to net the third in the 23rd minute before the striker netted from close range to make it 4-0 at the break.
In the second half, Toulouse were comfortable and Dallinga was taken off with twenty minutes left. Ludovic Blas pulled one back for Nantes with a penalty before Dutch-born winger Zakaria Aboukhlal quickly restored Toulouse’s four-goal margin.
It is the first time in their history that Toulouse have won the Coupe de France.