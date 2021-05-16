In an exclusive interview with Football-Oranje, which you can watch by clicking here, FC Volendam captain Micky van de Ven revealed that there is a summer transfer in the works to an Eredivisie club, which he would use as a ‘stepping stone’ for his career.
Unlike other young Dutch talents, van de Ven decided to remain in the Dutch second tier with Volendam to continue playing as many matches as possible, to which he remarked, “If you see the money, you’re going to think that’s really good. I believe in Wim [Wim Jonk, Volendam manager] that he can make me three steps better than I am now, so I thought if I stayed one year more [at Volendam], then I can go to another club.”
He continued, “So the Eredivisie, that’s another competition than the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, if I stayed one year more, then I’m ready to play in the Eredivisie.”
Van de Ven’s agent is Mino Raiola, who gives the defender advice about his future. “Mino speaks with me with what he thinks is the best step for me, but I speak with clubs, and the club that gives me the best feeling, I will choose for that club.”
The Volendam captain agreed he wants to play every game and does not wish to become a reserve player at a top club. We asked the 20-year-old whether he would be seeking a ‘stepping stone’ move ‘to a club such as Vitesse or Groningen in the Eredivisie’, rather than a club such as Wolfsburg (to whom he has already been linked) to which he replied, “Yeah, that’s good. I want to go to a club where I can play, that’s the most important thing. If a club can say I’m going to make minutes and I’m going to play there, that’s a serious step for me – that’s the best I think.”
When pressed on which clubs have already been approaching van de Ven, he responded, “Yeah there have already been a lot of clubs. I think you know that already.”
